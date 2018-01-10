Billy Monger To Use Hand Controls To Drive Jaguar In Live Arena Show

Although Billy Monger’s racing career was put in jeopardy when he underwent a double amputation in November, the 18-year-old hasn’t let his physical limitations get in the way of doing what he loved. In fact, he’s seemingly become even more motivated since his accident.

Monger is set to tackle a slightly new challenge Jan. 13-14, when he will star in the Live Action Arena at the Autosport International show in the U.K., according to Autosport. “Billy The Whizz,” wheeling a Jaguar F-Type fitted with hand controls, will perform alongside renowned stunt driver Terry Grant — who recently set the record for the world’s longest barrel roll in a production car.

Grant and Monger also will be joined by drivers from Mission Motorsport, an organization run by former military personnel that — typically — helps wounded veterans use racing to aid in their recovery. Although Monger wasn’t injured while serving in the armed, Mission Motorsport has worked with him during his rehabilitation.

The teenager tipped to be the next Lewis Hamilton, who lost both his lower legs in a horrific racing accident last year, is back! 💪@BillyMonger has had his car adapted and is now racing in front of crowds for the first time… 🏎 #billywhizz pic.twitter.com/HUtHuGAQyj — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 10, 2018

In April, Monger sustained serious injuries when he ran into a stationary car on track during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park.

Despite the horrific nature of his crash, Monger was back in the simulator just two months later so he could get used to driving a single-seater with hand controls. Then, in June, Monger completed his first test in a handicap accessible Fun Cup car at Brands Hatch.

Although he said after that test that he’s aiming to race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020, the Brit claims his ultimate goal is still to make it to Formula One. Given the already slim odds of reaching F1 for any driver, Monger admittedly has a steep mountain to climb.

Still, if Robert Kubica’s recent comeback attempt has shown us anything it’s that F1 teams won’t discount a talented racer solely because they have a disability.