Boston Bruins’ 17-Game Point Streak Is Team’s Best In 35 Years

The Bruins extended their point streak to 17 games with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. It’s the team’s best point streak in 35 years.

Coach Bruce Cassidy was indifferent about the win, though. He did not believe that the B’s played winning hockey for 60 minutes, saying things needed to be tightened up in order to beat the better teams.

