Brad Marchand Suspended Five Games For Elbowing Devils’ Marcus Johansson

The Boston Bruins will be without their top point-scorer for five games.

First line winger Brad Marchand was suspended by the NHL on Wednesday for five games as a result of an elbow to the head of Marcus Johansson during the Bruins’ 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the play:

Brad Marchand is in hot water once again. What should be the discipline for his elbow on Johansson? pic.twitter.com/M2swr9DH2a — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 24, 2018

The focal point of the suspension was that not only was Marchand’s move not out of self defense, but also the 29-year-old’s vast history of reckless play. He’s been suspended five times in his career, and fined an additional three times over 572 games.

Should the winger not appeal his suspension, he will miss Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, as well as future matchups with the Anaheim Ducks, St. Louis Blues, Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings.

His absence certainly will leave quite the void in Boston’s offense. The left winger skates on the NHL’s best line, and leads the team in both goals (21) and assists (29).

Marchand was voted into the NHL All-Star Game in Tampa Bay, Fla. that will take place Sunday, and he still is eligible to take part in the game.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images.