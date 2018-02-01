Brad Stevens Gives Hilarious Answer When Asked How He Told Terry Rozier He Was Starting

Terry Rozier will experience a career milestone Wednesday night against the New York Knicks when he makes his first NBA start.
The start comes in his 165th career game, but hopefully the third-year pro wasn’t expecting the news to come in a unique way, because Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens delivered it in a way only he could.
Here’s video of Stevens’ heartfelt moment (the Rozier comments start at 0:50):
That must’ve been a magical moment for the 23-year-old.
Hey, even though it’s huge news for Rozier, he has no choice but to treat it like business as usual, and it sounds like Stevens was trying to set that tone.
Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images
