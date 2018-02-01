Brad Stevens Gives Hilarious Answer When Asked How He Told Terry Rozier He Was Starting

Terry Rozier will experience a career milestone Wednesday night against the New York Knicks when he makes his first NBA start.

The start comes in his 165th career game, but hopefully the third-year pro wasn’t expecting the news to come in a unique way, because Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens delivered it in a way only he could.

With Kyrie Irving (quad) and Marcus Smart (hand) out, Terry Rozier draws his first career start. How did Brad Stevens deliver the news? "I said, “Terry you’re starting.” — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 31, 2018

Here’s video of Stevens’ heartfelt moment (the Rozier comments start at 0:50):

Brad Stevens said Kyrie Irving was "pretty stiff this morning, didn’t get much better from [Tuesday]." But says of Rozier's first career start: "I feel really good about Terry Rozier out there." pic.twitter.com/NtxRizEz1C — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 31, 2018

That must’ve been a magical moment for the 23-year-old.

Hey, even though it’s huge news for Rozier, he has no choice but to treat it like business as usual, and it sounds like Stevens was trying to set that tone.

