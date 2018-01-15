Bruce Cassidy Impressed By Bruins Battling Back In OT Loss To Stars

The Boston Bruins extended their point streak to 13 games Monday afternoon despite falling to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime at TD Garden.

The B’s certainly would have preferred a victory, but considering they fell behind 2-0, the club deserves a lot of credit for fighting back and ultimately forcing overtime. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy admitted as much while breaking down his team’s performance with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley.

To hear Cassidy’s take on Boston’s effort Monday, watch the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images