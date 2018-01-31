Bruce Cassidy Impressed By Performance Of Ducks Goalies In Bruins Loss

The Boston Bruins’ point streak was halted at 18 games Tuesday night, and much of that was due to the performance of Anaheim Ducks goaltenders John Gibson and Ryan Miller.

The Bruins lost 3-1, not scoring until the final minute of the third period, and both netminders stifled Boston’s offense from start to finish, impressing B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.

For Cassidy’s interview, check out the”Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.