Bruce Cassidy Impressed By Performance Of Ducks Goalies In Bruins Loss

by on Tue, Jan 30, 2018 at 10:35PM
The Boston Bruins’ point streak was halted at 18 games Tuesday night, and much of that was due to the performance of Anaheim Ducks goaltenders John Gibson and Ryan Miller.

The Bruins lost 3-1, not scoring until the final minute of the third period, and both netminders stifled Boston’s offense from start to finish, impressing B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy.

