The Boston Bruins enter the NHL All-Star break rolling, extending their point streak to 18 games following Thursday’s 3-2 road win over the Ottawa Senators.

Although the Bruins allowed the first goal of the game for the seventh straight game, head coach Bruce Cassidy was pleased with how his team rallied to earn the win despite the early setback.

