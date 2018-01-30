Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy ‘Relieved’ After Undergoing Heart Procedure

Charlie McAvoy went through quite a scare last week.

The Boston Bruins rookie defenseman underwent surgery last Monday to treat an abnormal heart rhythm. But just a week later, McAvoy is feeling good and has been cleared to return to the ice in a limited capacity.

Speaking with the media Monday, McAvoy explained he was “relieved” to find out the condition wasn’t life-threatening or overly dangerous. Bruins general Don Sweeney echoed these sentiments while also praising Boston’s medical staff.

To hear more from McAvoy and Sweeney, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.