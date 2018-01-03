Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Bruins’ Crisp Execution Leads To Danton Heinen’s Goal Vs. Islanders

Boston Bruins winger Danton Heinen

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Bruins’ line of Riley Nash, Danton Heinen and David Backes has been playing well of late, and they struck again Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

The B’s and New York Islanders were scoreless during the first period, but then that critical third line broke the tie.

Nash won a faceoff in the B’s offensive zone, sliding the puck to Heinen at the point who smoked a one-timer past Isles netminder Jaroslav Halak.

To check out the flawless execution, watch the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind video above.

