The Boston Bruins’ fourth line of Sean Kuraly, Tim Schaller and Noel Acciari has been quite effective of late.

This trio is capable of playing tough defensive assignments, killing penalties and occasionally adding some offense. These players did all three in Tuesday night’s 5-1 road win over the New York Islanders.

