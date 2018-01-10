Bruins Look To Continue Climbing Up NHL Standings After Bye Week

The Boston Bruins enter their much-needed bye week having gone 8-0-3 in their last 11 games to take over second place in the Atlantic Division.

The B’s overtook the Toronto Maple Leafs thanks to a strong December and early January performance, and they now sit with 53 points through 40 games.

The Bruins will look to continue their hot stretch when they return to the ice Saturday to take on the rival Montreal Canadiens.

To hear all about the B’s impressive stretch, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images