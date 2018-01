The Boston Bruins have owned the New York Islanders of late.

After beating the Isles 5-1 at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, the B’s now are 11-3-0 in their last 11 games against New York. Boston also is scoring 2.8 goals per game and converting on 20 percent of its power plays during this stretch versus the Islanders.

