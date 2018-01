Patrice Bergeron is a role model on and off the ice for the Boston Bruins, and his recent scoring spree has been a huge factor in the team’s recent success.

In the last 15 games, Bergeron has tallied an impressive 18 points with a team-high 12 goals, including a pair of hat tricks.

For more on Bergeron, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports