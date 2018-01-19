Bruins Tasked With Stopping John Tavares, High-Scoring Islanders Offense

The New York Islanders have no shortage of gifted goal scorers, and among them is John Tavares.

The Boston Bruins — who are aiming to keep their point streak alive and extend it to 15 — will be tasked with stopping Tavares and the rest of the Isles, who are second in the NHL in goals scores, Thursday at Barclays Center.

For more on the matchup, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images