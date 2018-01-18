Bruins Welcome Back Claude Julien With Tribute Video During B’s-Canadiens

BOSTON — Claude Julien is the winningest head coach in Boston Bruins history, and he was honored during Wednesday night’s game at TD Garden with a tribute video during a stoppage in the first period.

Julien, who became the head coach of the Montreal Canadiens shortly after the Bruins fired him in February 2017, acknowledged the crowd after the video concluded.

Julien owns a 419-246-94 record as B’s coach, and the Bruins went to the Stanley Cup playoffs in seven of his nine full seasons behind the bench. The team also played in two Stanley Cup Final series under Julien in 2011 and 2013. The Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup title ended a 39-year championship drought for the franchise.

Julien also won the Jack Adams Trophy in 2008-09 as the NHL’s best coach.

