Bruins Wrap: Three Different Goal-Scorers Pace Boston In 3-2 Win Over Senators

No Brad Marchand, no problem.

The Boston Bruins received goals from three different sources Thursday, beating the Ottawa Senators 3-2 at Canadian Tire Centre and extending their point streak to 18 in the final game before the All-Star break.

With Marchand serving the first of his five-game suspension, Danton Heinen, Tim Schaller and Jake DeBrusk rose to the occasion and scored for the Bruins, while Patrice Bergeron contributed assists on two of the tallies. Boston ultimately outshot Ottawa 44-23.

Tuukka Rask made 21 saves for the Bruins and Mike Condon stopped 41 shots for the Senators.

The B’s climb to 29-10-8 with the win, while the Senators fall to 15-23-9.

Here’s how it all went down:

TOUGH LUCK IN THE FIRST

A stroke of bad luck resulted in the Bruins conceding the first goal for the seventh straight game. A Thomas Chabot pass from the right wing was headed for Bobby Ryan, but as Ryan was getting bodied in front of the net by Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid, the puck hit the blueliner’s skate and slid into the net.

Chabot was credited with the goal at the 12-minute mark.

The Bruins outshot the Sens 20-7 in the period, but created just six scoring chances. Boston also was whistled for a pair of minor penalties, forcing them to play with their back against the wall for four minutes of the period.

HEINEN ENDS HIS GOAL-SCORING DROUGHT

Boston came out firing to begin the second in search of an equalizer, but the game mellowed out as the period drew on. However, when Erik Karlsson was whistled for slashing at 11:19, the Bruins finally caught a break with a power play that sent Ottawa’s best player to the penalty box.

Moments into the advantage, Patrice Bergeron gathered the puck near the blue line after David Pastrnak helped break up a clearing attempt. Bergeron sent the puck back down the boards to Pastrnak, who quickly attempted to zip it to Heinen.

Pastrnak’s pass caught the stick of Senators defenseman Cody Ceci and knuckled in the air toward the slot. The moment it hit the ice Heinen finished it with a beautiful wrister, ending his goal-scoring drought that dated back to Jan. 2.

DANTON HEINEN TIES IT UP AT 1! pic.twitter.com/ysXNG2Zgum — NHL Daily 365 (@NHLDaily365) January 26, 2018

BRUINS TALLY A PAIR

Frank Vatrano was hit with a tripping call just 1:37 into the third period, but at first it didn’t appear to be much of an issue.

Bergeron won a puck race and quickly hit Schaller in open ice, who finished the shorthanded breakaway.

The excitement was short-lived for the Bruins, though.

A mere 20 seconds later, while still on the power play, some swift puck movement by the Sens tied things up. Matt Duchene skated toward the back of the Bruins’ net and quickly snapped a pass over to Ryan Dzingel, who finished in front of the net.

But at 8:41, the momentum swung back into the Bruins’ favor.

DeBrusk got the puck on the right wing, and threw a shot toward Condon as he skated down the attacking zone. The puck appeared to catch the top of the goalie’s right pad and flip into the net for the 3-2 game-winner.

DeBrusk, which i believe is French for 'The Brusk' pic.twitter.com/HxC2vdwY8M — Merry Blinnsmas (@NHLBlinn) January 26, 2018

Ottawa had a late chance on the power play, with David Krejci getting called for slashing with 4:35 to play, but Boston killed the penalty without issue.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will have a few days off for the All-Star break, and they are set to return to the ice Tuesday against the Anaheim Ducks. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

