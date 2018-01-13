Bucks Fan Is Ejected For Barking Obscenities At Warriors’ Klay Thompson

One of the coolest aspects of an NBA game is fans are right on top of the action.

But it’s not always a good thing.

That’s because some fans, for one reason or another, insist on being knuckleheads. Such was the case Friday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center with one Milwaukee Bucks supporter, who got ejected after yelling obscenities at Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Check this out:

Milwaukee fan yells at Klay Thompson, gets tossed immediately pic.twitter.com/HYHS53bTDh — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 13, 2018

So, what did this fan do to deserve the ejection?

Here are some NSFW reports:

Klay Thompson tells ESPN the fan called him a “b——.” He said “it was just unnecessary.” — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 13, 2018

Klay Thompson said the fan under the hoop who got tossed said "a lot of b-words" to him.

David West: "Lot of cuss words. Just profane. Too much." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 13, 2018

David West added the fan screamed “F—— you b——. You mother———“ to Klay Thompson. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 13, 2018

Yikes.

Listen, there’s nothing wrong with getting your money’s worth and talking trash to opposing players. But there’s a clear line between fair and foul, and it sounds like this fan crossed it.

