Canadiens’ Phillip Danault Stretchered Off Ice After Getting Hit In Head With Slap Shot

Things took a scary turn at the Bell Centre during Saturday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens when Habs center Phillip Danault took a nasty one-timer to the face from Zdeno Chara.

Here’s the play:

Really scary moment. Phillip Danault barely moved after taking the puck to the head. pic.twitter.com/6ELvdk6DqD — Jared Book (@jaredbook) January 14, 2018

Danault was down on the ice for quite some time, getting the attention of the team’s medical staff. At one point he appeared to slowly begin to get up, but then went back down to the ice. Ultimately, EMT’s had to come out and take the 24-year-old off on a stretcher.

Chara, who was visibly unnerved after what happened, went over and said a few words to Danault once he was on the stretcher.

With just 1:37 to play in the period, the referees elected to whistle it the end of the period and tack on the extra time to the third period.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images.