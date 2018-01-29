Canelo Vs. GGG Rematch Date Set, As The Rock Makes Epic Announcement

It’s official. Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will square off again May 5.
The much-anticipated rematch was announced Monday, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sharing the news with everyone via HBO’s Twitter account.
Both fighters vowed in a hype video posted by Golden Boy Boxing not to leave the decision up to the judges this time after battling to a controversial draw in their first head-to-head showdown back in September.
Canelo will enter the fight with just one loss on his record, a decision loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in September 2013. GGG, meanwhile, is undefeated, with 33 of his 37 wins coming via knockout.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images
