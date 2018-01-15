Case Keenum Has Priceless Reaction To Vikings’ Game-Winning TD Vs. Saints

If you simply could not believe the Minnesota Vikings’ game-winning touchdown Sunday night, you’re not alone.

Case Keenum is right there with you.

Trailing the New Orleans Saints 24-23 with 10 seconds remaining at U.S. Bank Stadium, Keenum and the Vikings offense had one last shot on a third-and-10 from their own 39-yard-line. But Minnesota defied the odds, as Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs on a 61-yard, game-winning touchdown as time expired.

And Keenum, like everyone else watching, was in pure disbelief as the Vikings punched their ticket to the NFC Championship Game in thrilling fashion.

Check out the Minnesota quarterback’s reaction in the clip below:

We’re not sure which was more difficult for Keenum: His game-winning heave to Diggs or frantically trying to celebrate with each of his teammates.

Either way, the Vikings will have all the momentum in the world as they march into Philadelphia next Sunday for a matchup against the Eagles with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

