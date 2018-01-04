Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Reveals His Favorite Moment During Celtics Tenure

BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas only was a member of the Boston Celtics for two-plus seasons, but the star guard managed to make countless memories in such a short time.

Thomas became a fan favorite in Boston quicker than almost anyone in the franchise’s history, and despite his 5-foot-9 stature, he turned in some of the biggest performances in recent memory for the Celtics. But for Thomas, there’s one moment, in particular, that stands above the rest.

“Fifty-three points on my sister’s birthday,” Thomas said. “That was probably the most special moment I had here. It’s been a lot of great moments in Boston, though. My career skyrocketed here, and like I always say, they gave me the biggest opportunity I’ve ever gotten, and I can’t thank them enough.”

If you had to pick Thomas’ signature moment in Boston, it would be tough to argue with the one he chose. His 53 points led the C’s to a 129-119 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of the teams’ 2017 Eastern Conference semifinal series. And as Thomas mentioned, the scoring outburst came on what would have been the 23rd birthday of his sister Chyna, who tragically died in a car crash in April.

“That was probably the biggest moment because it was just the toughest time in my life, but also one of the best games I’ve ever played,” Thomas said.

While Thomas’ 53-point night is his premier Celtics highlight, he accounted for numerous special moments during his time in Boston, all of which won’t soon be forgotten by C’s fans.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images