Celtics’ Terry Rozier Certainly Isn’t The Quickest Dunkin’ Donuts Worker

Terry Rozier is among the quickest and most explosive players on the Boston Celtics.

Those skills apparently don’t translate to the coffee assembly line, however.

The C’s guard was in Londonderry, N.H., on Friday to lend a helping hand at a local Dunkin’ Donuts. But as you’ll see in the clip below, customers looking to get their java and get on with their lives might’ve been disappointed with Rozier’s service.

Quick on the court, slow behind the counter ☕️ pic.twitter.com/gnIyxlXyjr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 19, 2018

Hey, at least Rozier greeted patrons with a smile.

We’ll give Rozier the benefit of the doubt and assume he got the hang of coffee service after a while.

Although, we’d love to see what carnage would ensue if the 23-year-old was tasked with assembling a Sweet Black Pepper Bacon sandwich.

