Charles Barkley Apparently Isn’t So Good At This Whole Reading Thing

Charles Barkley is good at many things, such as being funny, golfing bad and calling out LeBron James.

But Reading? Well, let’s just say the NBA analyst could use some work in that regard.

During TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Thursday, Barkley attempted to prove he can read better than fellow analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who surprised his peers by successfully reading a lengthy promo for a new show called “The Alienist.” But, as you’ll see in the clip below, things didn’t go so well for Chuck.

#InsidetheNBA: The Basketball Show For Sportscasters Who Can't Read Good 😂😅 pic.twitter.com/r1WULcyaH4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 19, 2018

In Barkley’s defense, “alienist” is an archaic term that mostly died off in the mid-20th century, so there’s a chance he’d never seen the word before.

Still, Barkley probably should think twice before picking a fight he can’t win.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images