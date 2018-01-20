Soccer

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard Makes Young Soccer Fan Giddy With Jersey Gift

by on Sat, Jan 20, 2018 at 10:34AM
Eden Hazard is Chelsea’s gift that keeps on giving.

The Chelsea forward thrilled a family of fans Saturday by giving one youngster his jersey following the Blues’ 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Cameras were following Hazard as he removed his jersey and approached the young fan, who was holding up a sign which asked the Chelsea star for his jersey. The reactions of the fan and his family are priceless.

Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s victory over Brighton, moving him into third place on the Blues’ all-time Premier League goal-production list.

Chelsea now sits third in the Premier League standings after 24 games.

