Chelsea’s Eden Hazard Makes Young Soccer Fan Giddy With Jersey Gift

Eden Hazard is Chelsea’s gift that keeps on giving.

The Chelsea forward thrilled a family of fans Saturday by giving one youngster his jersey following the Blues’ 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League. Cameras were following Hazard as he removed his jersey and approached the young fan, who was holding up a sign which asked the Chelsea star for his jersey. The reactions of the fan and his family are priceless.

A lovely moment as @hazardeden10 gives his shirt to a young supporter in the stands 💙 pic.twitter.com/5795PzZtPj — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 20, 2018

Hazard scored twice in Chelsea’s victory over Brighton, moving him into third place on the Blues’ all-time Premier League goal-production list.

Most PL goal involvements for @ChelseaFC

237 – Frank Lampard

159 – Didier Drogba

102 – EDEN HAZARD

101 – Gianfranco Zola#PL pic.twitter.com/iejO0jy074 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 20, 2018

Chelsea now sits third in the Premier League standings after 24 games.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports