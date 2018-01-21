Chris Paul Expertly Trolls Rockets Naysayers In Since-Deleted Tweet

Chris Paul is still bringing it at 32 years old — both on and off the court.

Paul racked up 33 points, seven assists and a season-high 11 rebounds Saturday night in the Houston Rockets’ 116-108 win over the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors. The win moved Houston to 20 games over .500 on the season and a remarkable 18-2 when he and superstar guard James Harden both play.

Remember the critics who doubted Paul and Harden — two notorious ball-hogs — could coexist in the same backcourt when the Rockets traded for Paul this summer? Paul hasn’t forgotten them, and he fired a shot at the haters shortly after Saturday night’s win.

Screenshots last forever, CP3 🙃 pic.twitter.com/74b4hwgnEt — Jillian Kweller (@JillianKweller) January 21, 2018

The veteran guard quickly deleted the tweet, but not before Twitter preserved it forever.

By the way, that “face” Paul used in his tweet came from a hilarious moment in Rockets-Warriors, when he pulled a Kanye West on a referee after disagreeing with a call.

“James Harden and Chris Paul will never work. There’s only one ball!” pic.twitter.com/ChGMvJmjY8 — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) January 21, 2018

At least he kept his animosity on the court this time.

