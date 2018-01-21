Chris Paul Expertly Trolls Rockets Naysayers In Since-Deleted Tweet

Chris Paul is still bringing it at 32 years old — both on and off the court.
Paul racked up 33 points, seven assists and a season-high 11 rebounds Saturday night in the Houston Rockets’ 116-108 win over the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors. The win moved Houston to 20 games over .500 on the season and a remarkable 18-2 when he and superstar guard James Harden both play.
Remember the critics who doubted Paul and Harden — two notorious ball-hogs — could coexist in the same backcourt when the Rockets traded for Paul this summer? Paul hasn’t forgotten them, and he fired a shot at the haters shortly after Saturday night’s win.
The veteran guard quickly deleted the tweet, but not before Twitter preserved it forever.
By the way, that “face” Paul used in his tweet came from a hilarious moment in Rockets-Warriors, when he pulled a Kanye West on a referee after disagreeing with a call.
At least he kept his animosity on the court this time.
Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images
