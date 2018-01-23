CNN’s Jake Tapper, Noted Eagles Fan, Blasts Patriots As ‘Cheaters’

Jake Tapper, the host of CNN’s “The Lead” and lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan, is fired up for Super Bowl LII and already is throwing some shade at the New England Patriots.

Tapper normally spends his days eviscerating the countless number of lies told by the current presidential administration, but Monday he took the time to get in a quick jab at the Patriots while discussing the Eagles’ win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game.

Of course, as anti-Patriots people often do, Tapper went right for the low-hanging fruit of Spygate and Deflategate.

Forget about TRUMP, @JakeTapper is FINALLY speaking truth to power on THE most important issue of the day: "The @Patriots are cheaters, @BrookebCNN. The Patriots cheat. This is just a fact as established by investigations. They're a cheating team” 🦅 https://t.co/nGVqxfJZUv — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) January 22, 2018

“The Patriots are cheaters, Brooke,” Tapper said. “The Patriots cheat. This is just a fact as established by investigations. They’re a cheating team.”

Shots fired.

The last time the Patriots and Eagles played in the Super Bowl, it didn’t work out too well for Tapper and the Birds, but maybe this time will be different.

The Pats and Eagles will square off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images