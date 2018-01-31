NESN Live

David Backes Addresses Nick Ritchie’s Blindside Hit During Bruins’ Loss To Ducks

by on Wed, Jan 31, 2018 at 6:51PM
2,622

David Backes exited Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks early, and on Wednesday he commented on the hit that forced his departure from the game.

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie came in with a questionable hit well after Backes got rid of the puck, sending the 33-year-old to the ice. Backes acknowledge he didn’t care for the hit, though he did fully participate in Wednesday’s practice.

For Backes’ full interview, check out the “NESN Live” video above, presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

NESN Team