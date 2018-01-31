David Backes Addresses Nick Ritchie’s Blindside Hit During Bruins’ Loss To Ducks

David Backes exited Tuesday’s 3-1 loss to the Anaheim Ducks early, and on Wednesday he commented on the hit that forced his departure from the game.

Ducks forward Nick Ritchie came in with a questionable hit well after Backes got rid of the puck, sending the 33-year-old to the ice. Backes acknowledge he didn’t care for the hit, though he did fully participate in Wednesday’s practice.

