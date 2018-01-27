DeMarcus Cousins Injury: Pelicans Star Reportedly Out For Season With Torn Achilles

The New Orleans Pelicans registered a big win over the Houston Rockets on Friday night, but they lost star DeMarcus Cousins — reportedly for the season — in the process due to a torn left Achilles tendon.

DeMarcus Cousins has suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, league sources tell ESPN. He will miss the rest of the season. The MRI is coming soon, but diagnosis is clear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2018

Cousins, who alongside Anthony Davis makes up one of the NBA’s best frontcourts, had to be helped off the court during the final moments of Friday’s win after sustaining the injury.

Here’s a look at the injury and Cousins leaving the game:

Nooooo not DeMarcus Cousins 😢 pic.twitter.com/o7CpBFnlKj — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) January 27, 2018

The Pelicans have been making quite a run in the Western Conference of late, and Cousins has been a key contributor. New Orleans sits in sixth in the West and have won four straight games after Friday’s win. At 27-21, the Pelicans are just 3.5 games behind the third-place San Antonio Spurs.

Cousins, who will be a free agent after this season, is averaging 25.4 points per game with 12.9 rebounds.

