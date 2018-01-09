Did Alabama’s Bo Scarbrough Yell ‘F— (Donald) Trump’ Before CFP Title Game?

Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game featured an absolutely thrilling finish. But the drama started even before the opening kickoff.
As Alabama made its way to the field through the bowels of Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of its showdown with Georgia, cameras appeared to catch a Crimson Tide player, identified as running back Bo Scarbrough, shouting an obscenity about President Donald Trump.
(Warning: video obviously is NSFW.)
Trump, who repeatedly has condemned NFL players refusing to stand during the national anthem and has drawn the ire of many in the football community, attended Monday night’s game and was on the field during the national anthem.
After the game, though, Scarbrough denied his apparent shot at the president, insisting on Twitter that he said, “(expletive) Georgia” instead.
Scarbrough also defended himself in the locker room after Alabama’s 26-23 overtime win.
“I’m just trying to celebrate the win,” Scarbrough said, via AL.com. “Those type of words didn’t come out of my mouth.”
It’s difficult to discern from the audio what Scarbrough actually said. But there were plenty of people in Atlanta who were very vocal in their disapproval of Trump. A group of protesters gathered outside the stadium before the game — some holding signs and chanting anti-Trump slogans — and vehemently booed the president when his motorcade arrived.
Photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images
