Did Courtney Lee Deserve This Technical? Knicks Guard Rips Ref For Iffy Call

The NBA’s feud with its officials isn’t subsiding anytime soon.

The New York Knicks trailed the Memphis Grizzlies by three points with under 20 seconds to play Wednesday night when referee Derrick Stafford hit guard Courtney Lee with a technical foul. The crucial call helped the Grizzlies hang on for a 105-99 win.

So, what exactly did Lee do? Here’s video of his minor dust-up with Memphis rookie Dillon Brooks:

Courtney Lee technical foul and aftermath. Knicks lose 105-99 at Memphis. pic.twitter.com/f3k18pEVIe — KnicksFanTV🗣 🏀 (@KnicksFanTv) January 18, 2018

It appears Lee and Brooks exchanged some words, but after the game, an incredulous Lee insisted none of it was very malicious.

“It was a re-jump,” Lee told reporters, via the New York Post. “I went over to that open spot. The rookie grabbed my arm. I said, ‘Get off me.’ He said some other words. I said, ‘You got the wrong one, rookie. You got the wrong one, youngin’.’

“He said some other stuff like, ‘Who are you?’ I said, ‘You know who I am?’ Then I got the tech.’ ”

That doesn’t seem like tech-worthy trash-talk. The veteran guard had more words for Stafford after his explanation.

“I’m lost for words,” he said. ”I wasn’t expecting to get a tech like that. … You can’t make the game personal. I wasn’t even talking to (Stafford). I was talking to the rookie and nothing was even said that should have even been a technical foul.

“I’ve been in this league 10 years. I’ve heard every combo with somebody being heated. … I’ve heard 10 times way worse things than what was said between me and (Brooks).”

Stafford explained in a pool report that he issued the technical after Lee used “what I considered inappropriate language.”

The players have had serious gripes with referees being dismissive toward them or having quick triggers on technical fouls and ejections, and Lee’s incident certainly won’t smooth things over.

That reported meeting between players and referees at the NBA All-Star break can’t come soon enough.

