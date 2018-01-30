Dion Lewis Does Not Have Fond Memories Of His Time With Eagles

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — It’s fair to characterize Dion Lewis as a late bloomer.

Though he was drafted in 2011, the running back didn’t make a noticeable offensive impact until 2015, when he burst onto the scene with the New England Patriots. That four-year interim included Lewis’ two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, which he does not have fond memories of.

Asked Tuesday what he remembers from his time with the Eagles, Lewis responded: “Not playing.”

Lewis did follow that up with a smile, but his point stood.

In 24 games with the Eagles — the Patriots’ opponent this week in Super Bowl LII — the Pittsburgh product carried the ball just 36 times for 171 yards and two touchdowns while catching three passes for 21 yards. Lewis did serve as Philadelphia’s primary kick returner as a rookie but lost that job to Brandon Boykin the following season and hardly touched the ball in 2012.

After the 2012 campaign, Lewis received word he’d been traded to the Cleveland Browns for linebacker Emmanuel Acho — who, in a comical twist, interviewed the running back during Tuesday’s Super Bowl media session at the Mall of America.

“I’m actually happy that you’re here,” Lewis said to Acho, who now is out of football and working for ESPN. “That reminds me of the struggle I’ve been through. I got traded for him. And actually, he played more than I did after the trade. I actually got cut a year or two after I got traded for him, so it’s definitely nice to see you.”

In the short term, the Eagles appeared to win that trade. Acho appeared in 20 games for them over the next two seasons, and Lewis fractured his fibula a few months after joining the Browns, preventing him from ever playing a regular-season snap for Cleveland.

Now? Philly has to be kicking itself for letting this guy go. Lewis blossomed into one of the NFL’s top running backs this season, tying Marshawn Lynch for the league lead with 625 rushing yards over the final eight games.

He finished the regular season with a career-high 896 rushing yards — despite spending the first month of it buried near the bottom of the depth chart — and more than doubled his career total with 10 touchdowns (six rushing, three receiving, one via kick return).