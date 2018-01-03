Display For Kyrie Irving’s Nikes Does Nothing To Quiet Flat-Earth Talk

Maybe Kyrie Irving really has been trolling us all along with his flat-Earth nonsense.

Many assumed the Boston Celtics guard was lying in September when he said his flat-Earth talk was nothing but a masterful troll job, but his recent activity with Nike suggests he might’ve been telling the truth.

In December, Irving revealed the special “Confetti” edition of his Kyrie 4 Nikes. And whereas those shoes give off subtle flat-Earth vibes, his recent Nike commercial is more overt.

And now there’s this Kyrie 4 display, which features a bunch of flat Earths flipping like coins:

Here in Boston at Sneakeasy and Kyrie really believes the world is flat pic.twitter.com/jDBR95dKUi — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) January 2, 2018

Ugh.

So, either Irving is really (like really, really) serious about the Earth being flat, or he’s smartly harnessed the backlash and repurposed it as a marketing strategy

Or, you know, maybe he’s some mastermind and we’re all just pawns in his game.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images