Does NHL-Mandated Break Help Or Hurt Red-Hot Boston Bruins?

The Boston Bruins are playing well with 10 victories in their last 14 games. They have reached their halfway point in the season, which brings the NHL-mandated 5-day break.

This break could be helpful for the B’s, as the players will get some needed rest. That said, the extended rest might detrimental to the team given how well it has played of late.

