Does Tom Coughlin Factor Hurt Patriots’ Chances In AFC Championship Game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are seeking their first Super Bowl appearance. To earn it, they’ll have to defeat the New England Patriots for just the second time since Jacksonville joined the NFL in 1995.

The Patriots are 10-1 in 11 all-time meetings with the Jaguars, who were perennial AFC contenders early in their run as a franchise but have spent most of the last decade picking near the top of the NFL draft.

Those 11 matchups include four playoff games: the 1996 AFC Championship Game, the 1998 wild-card, the 2005 wild-card round and the 2007 divisional round. New England ended Jacksonville’s season in three of those encounters, with the Jags’ lone victory coming in their first wild-card clash.

Jacksonville won that game 25-10 over a Patriots team led by backup quarterback Scott Zolak. (Drew Bledsoe missed the game with a broken finger.)

The Patriots have beaten the Jaguars seven straight times since that matchup, including a 51-17 beatdown the last time these teams met in Week 3 of the 2015 season.

Of course, this current Jaguars team is a whole lot more talented than the 2015 squad that went 5-11 — and, for that matter, the 2016 squad that finished 3-13 — and they’re now led by one of the few men who consistently has beaten the Patriots in the postseason.

That would be executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, who was hired last offseason to turn around a Jaguars franchise that hadn’t won more than five games in a season since 2010 and hadn’t finished above .500 since 2007. Coughlin coached the Jags to that 1998 playoff win — he was Jacksonville’s first head coach — but Patriots fans know him as the head coach of the 2007 and 2011 New York Giants teams that handed Tom Brady his only two Super Bowl losses.

The 2007 defeat, in Super Bowl XLII, remains one of the most heartbreaking losses in New England sports history, for obvious reasons.

Coughlin was 4-6 against the Patriots during his coaching career but 3-1 against them in the playoffs. Now in the front office, he won’t be running the show from the sideline Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, but his mere presence should be enough to make Patriots fans wary.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images