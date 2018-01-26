Draymond Green Has Hypocrticial Response To Steven Adams Kicking Bradley Beal

With his 7-foot, 255-pound frame, Steven Adams poses a daunting presence.

But when the Oklahoma City Thunder big man is flailing his extremities, he can become downright frightening.

Bradley Beal learned this the hard way during Thursday night’s matchup between the Thunder and Washington Wizards. As Adams and Beal were fighting for a rebound, OKC’s center was pulled back by Marcin Gortat, which seemed to cause Adams to kick Beal in the midsection.

Adams was issued a technical foul on the play. While we probably never will know if the kick was intentional or not, Draymond Green appears to believe Adams knew exactly what he was doing.

Check out Green’s reaction to the incident in his Instagram comment below:

Draymond Green had thoughts about Steven Adams' kick to Bradley Beal's beals (h/t @NBA_Reddit): pic.twitter.com/NYwwmfYLHy — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 26, 2018

Many would argue that Green has unleashed a few “actual kicks” over the course of his NBA career. In fact, Adams is the most notorious recipient of a Green boot. During Game 3 of the 2016 Western Conference Finals, Green kicked Adams in the groin, resulting in a flagrant foul.

So yeah, maybe Green should think twice before calling out other players for kicking.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports