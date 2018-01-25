Draymond Green Rips ‘No Neck’ Brian Windhorst For Warriors-NBA Refs Comments

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green delivered a low blow to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on Wednesday.

During “NBA Countdown,” Windhorst and his co-hosts the Warriors’ penchant for complaining about NBA referees. During the discussion, Windhorst mentioned Green, who’s among the most vocal players in the NBA in terms of ripping officials.

Here’s what Windhorst said:

The clip Dray is talking about. pic.twitter.com/okbvHNb9I2 — Jordan Ramirez (@JRAM_91) January 25, 2018

Now, we can debate whether Windhorst should or should not have brought up Green. But the Warriors star’s response was, without question, uncalled for.

Here’s the tweet:

Don’t bring my name up No neck. I’m not the topic of y’all conversation today. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) January 25, 2018

Aggressive.

Perhaps Windhorst should stick to what he does best: reporting on all-things LeBron James.

