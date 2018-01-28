Eagles Fans Start NSFW Tom Brady Chant During Wrestling Event In Philly

Philadelphia Eagles fans are at it again.

The same hooligans who throw beer at people, punch horses and run directly into cement columns filled Wells Fargo Center on Saturday for NXT TakeOver, a wrestling event put on by the WWE. And at one point, the sea of troublemakers burst out in a chant that was decidedly anti-Tom Brady.

Full disclosure: Nearly everything in the following tweet is NSFW:

Philly wrestling fans are already chanting “Fuck Tom Brady.” pic.twitter.com/Rttuqe8Dkw — Dan McQuade (@dhm) January 28, 2018

Here’s another angle:

Wells Fargo center breaks out with a "F— Tom Brady chant" at #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/HQcZjcupLD — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) January 28, 2018

As if New England Patriots fans need another reason to hate the Eagles.

Now, one might think these Eagles fans are the worst of the worst. However, the most intimidating Philly fanatic of them all probably still could get child discounts at events like NXT TakeOver.

Super Bowl LII can’t come fast enough.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images