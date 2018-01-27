Enes Kanter Ruthlessly Trolls Devin Booker After Knicks-Suns Scuffle

At this point, it’s probably fair to say Enes Kanter is the biggest troll in the NBA.
The New York Knicks center — who is a good, not great player — stared down Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker after blocking his shot Friday night. Booker,who was having an off night, shoved Kanter and was promptly ejected. The Knicks went on to pick up a 107-85 win over the Suns, which set the stage for Kanter’s latest social-media boast.
First, let’s look at the play that resulted in Booker’s ejection:
Now, feast your eyes on Kanter’s brutal troll job:
What a weirdo. So what, guys can’t get softly shoved now without having a hissy fit on Twitter?
Kanter apparently forgot that Booker is a demonstrably superior player to him, but Suns veteran Jared Dudley was quick to educate.
Shots fired on both sides.
Of course, this hardly is the first time Kanter has trolled someone he has no business trolling. He’s called out LeBron James multiple times, and currently is banned from his native Turkey after throwing shade at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — who probably deserved it.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
