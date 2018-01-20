Everton’s James McCarthy Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In Premier League Game

Spare a thought for James McCarthy, soccer fans.
The Everton midfielder suffered a broken leg Saturday at Goodison Park in Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League. The nasty-looking injury occurred early in the second half when West Brom’s Salomon Rondon kicked McCarthy in the back of his calf while trying to shoot, causing the Irishman’s leg to buckle under his weight and snap. Medical staff soon stretchered McCarthy off the field and took him to a local hospital.
Broadcasters were reluctant to show replay of McCarthy’s injury.
But these photos show it was severe:
McCarthy’s sickening injury reduced Rondon to tears.
Everton and manager Sam Allardyce confirmed after the game via Twitter McCarthy has suffered a double leg fracture.
McCarthy, 27, was making just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season. He missed most of the preseason and the start of the campaign due to knee and hamstring injuries.
His broken leg likely will rule him out for the rest of the season.
Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Scottehz
