Everton’s James McCarthy Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury In Premier League Game

Spare a thought for James McCarthy, soccer fans.

The Everton midfielder suffered a broken leg Saturday at Goodison Park in Everton’s 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League. The nasty-looking injury occurred early in the second half when West Brom’s Salomon Rondon kicked McCarthy in the back of his calf while trying to shoot, causing the Irishman’s leg to buckle under his weight and snap. Medical staff soon stretchered McCarthy off the field and took him to a local hospital.

Broadcasters were reluctant to show replay of McCarthy’s injury.

They didnt show the rest but McCarthy snapped his leg🤕 pic.twitter.com/v11PS4g5b1 — . (@THFC_DELE) January 20, 2018

But these photos show it was severe:

That’s a sick looming injury for James McCarthy. So unlucky, rare does a serious injury come from being kicked on the back of the calf. pic.twitter.com/i0MkJckrXH — Ian (@MilkyJoe1974) January 20, 2018

McCarthy’s sickening injury reduced Rondon to tears.

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon is visibly upset after his 'shot' resulted in a serious injury for Everton midfielder James McCarthy #EVEWBA pic.twitter.com/clr7cl95lv — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) January 20, 2018

Everton and manager Sam Allardyce confirmed after the game via Twitter McCarthy has suffered a double leg fracture.

💙 | All our thoughts are with James McCarthy this evening after it was confirmed he has suffered a double leg fracture.#GetWellSoonJames pic.twitter.com/JpEEIBrKcJ — Everton (@Everton) January 20, 2018

Allardyce on the James McCarthy injury. "It's a tibular and fibular fracture compounded. A very nasty injury." #EFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 20, 2018

McCarthy, 27, was making just his fourth Premier League appearance of the season. He missed most of the preseason and the start of the campaign due to knee and hamstring injuries.

His broken leg likely will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Scottehz