F1’s New Logo Could Be Too Similar To Post-It Note Maker 3M’s Trademark

Formula One’s new logo not only is unpopular, but it might also infringe on another company’s trademark.

F1 could be in for a legal battle with 3M, maker of Post-It Notes and Scotch Brand products, over the series’ new emblem, according to The Telegraph.

Liberty Media unveiled the new design, which it argues is better for merchandising, at F1’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It features three two white bars that form an “F” and a third to represent the number one, and looks very similar to the “F” logo that 3M uses for its Futuro brand of compression socks.

“3M filed a US trademark application for the Futuro logo on Feb 20 2017,” 3M told The Telegraph in a statement. “Also, we have not had any discussions about the logo with the other party. We are looking into this matter further.”

Given that Liberty didn’t file its trademark application with the EU until November, 3M seemingly has F1 by the short hairs.

The potential conflict with the American conglomerate is the latest issue to arrise from the sport’s new look. Since F1’s new logo was unveiled, it’s been met with heavy criticism from both drivers and fans.

