Farmers Insurance Open Live Stream: Watch Tiger Woods’ Final Round Online

Photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images

It hasn’t been pretty, but Tiger Woods finds himself playing on a Sunday once again.

Woods shot a 2-under-par 70 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday, barely making the cut in his first PGA Tour event in a full year. As such, he’ll get to tee off on championship Sunday at Torrey Pines.

Woods is well down the leaderboard, entering the day at 3-under for the tournament and eight strokes behind leader Alex Noren. Yet making the final round still is a positive development for the 42-year-old as he attempts his latest comeback.

Woods tees off at 11:15 a.m. ET alongside Hideki Matsuyama and Francesco Molinari. Here’s how to watch the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Jan. 28 at 11:15 a.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA Tour Live

TV: Golf Channel (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and CBS (3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)