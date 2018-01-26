Fernando Alonso Likes Part-Oval Tracks,’Would Love’ Charlotte Roval

We won’t know what type of racing Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval produces until September, but Fernando Alonso already has given the track his stamp of approval.

CMS posted a video Friday of Alonso offering his take on the 2.4-mile circuit, saying he “thinks it will work in the future.”

“I would love to try one day, obviously,” Alonso said. “I think it’s a nice combination when you can race with half of the circuit is an oval — in a different speed, different mindset while you’re driving — and then the other half is a different road course. I had that experience in Indianapolis in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007 in Formula One, and now in Daytona it’s the same thing.”

Given Alonso’s desire to prove he’s the best driver in the world by winning in different types of cars, across various categories, it should come as little surprise he enjoys tracks that combine two disciplines.

The two-time F1 world champion recently said he’d like to test a stock car to gauge whether he’d like to compete in NASCAR in the future. And we can’t help but think the CMS road course would be the perfect place for him to complete a one-off Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drive.

That said, as long as NASCAR reserves the Roval for CMS’s playoff race, it’s unlikely we’ll see Alonso race there.

Thumbnail photo via NASCAR