Ford Set To Release New GT500 With More Power Than Le Mans-Winning GT

When Ford debuted the pre-production GT in 2015 it called it the “ultimate Ford Performance vehicle.” And although that was true at the time, it won’t be for much longer.

Ford released a video Monday teasing the forthcoming Shelby GT500, which the American automaker expects to produce at least 700 horsepower from its supercharged V-8, making it the “Blue Oval’s” most powerful road-legal production car ever.

That not only is 53 horsepower more than you get in the race-proven GT, but it’s also twice as much as the original 1967 GT500 produced.

The new Shelby will also include “new innovative track technologies, performance hardware” and functional aerodynamic add-ons, making use of Ford’s experience in sports car racing.

The GT500 likely won’t have enough power to compete with the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1‘s performance, but it seems poised to give the Camaro ZL1 1LE a run for its money.

Between the Shelby GT500’s impending reveal, and the Mustang Bullitt’s debut at the North American International Auto Show, Ford clearly intends to make 2019 the year of the ‘Stang.