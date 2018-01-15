Former Patriot Kenbrell Thompkins Cleverly Trolls Saints After Stunning Loss

The last thing the New Orleans Saints needed after Sunday’s heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings was to be reminded of past crushing defeats.

But Kenbrell Thompkins simply couldn’t resist.

After the Vikings stunned the Saints with a game-winning, 61-yard touchdown pass as time expired, the former New England Patriots wide receiver took to Twitter to pour salt on New Orleans’ wound.

I’m familiar with Saints losing in that fashion — Kenbrell Thompkins (@KTdaWinner) January 15, 2018

Thompkins familiarity with Saints heartbreak dates back to Week 6 of the 2013 season when Tom Brady led an improbable game-winning drive to top New Orleans, with Thompkins hauling in the go-ahead touchdown.

Nothing like a throwback burn.

We have a feeling Thompkins’ jab will only be one of countless trolls efforts at the Saints’ expense in the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports