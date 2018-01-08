Georgia Football Fan Surprises Dad With National Championship Game Tickets

One of Georgia football’s biggest supporters will attend his team’s biggest game, thanks to his loving son.
A Bulldogs fan surprised his dad with tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which will take place Monday night in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium between No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. Georgia fan and Twitter user @mckelsey19 recorded the moment he surprised his dad, whom emotion overcame when he learned he was going to the game. Be sure to watch for the snorting bulldog’s excellent reaction, too.
Georgia hasn’t played for a national title since 1983 and hasn’t won the championship since 1980.
The dad probably has fond memories of those heady days and is stoked about the prospect of enjoying another more precious football moments with his now-grown son.
