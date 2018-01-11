Has Kyrie Irving Changed Tune On Flat-Earth Theory During London Visit?

You knew someone was going to ask him.

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics are in London this week ahead of Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at O2 Arena. That means they flew halfway around (yes, around) the world to get there.

So, what did Irving, who repeatedly has suggested the earth is flat, make of his journey across the globe? Is he finally ready to admit defeat? Well …

After flying halfway around the world to London, @TheStarters once again ask Kyrie Irving if the world is flat 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wi5E5KAr3P — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2018

“For me, it’s not about whether the world is flat, or whether the world is round,” Irving told NBA TV’s The Starters. “It’s really about just everyone believing what they want to believe and feeling comfortable with it.

“I’m not a scientist. I’m not here to tell everyone that this is it. For me, it’s just giving everyone a chance to do their own research and find their own knowledge rather than having knowledge shoved to you. That’s me.”

That’s a Kyrie response if we’ve ever heard one.

The 25-year-old has hinted before — in rather confusing terms — that his so-called beliefs are one big thought experiment meant to spark intellectual debate. That’s the approach he seems to be taking here: stringing together some broad generalities rather than get to the core of the issue.

As long as Irving keeps playing at a high level, we’ll give a pass on the whole flat-earth stuff — but humbly suggest he visit a certain Shakespearean theater before skipping town.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images