Here Are Three Awesome New Cars We’re Most Looking Forward To In 2018

Although 2017 was full of broken records, technological innovations and affordable long-range electric vehicles, the automotive industry looks to be in for an even more exciting year in 2018.

As we start the new year, there are lots of reveals still to look forward to, from long-rumored models, to production-ready versions of concepts we’ve already seen. But we here at NESN Fuel are especially anxious to see some of the model year 2019 vehicles that are expected to arrive at dealers this year.

Here are three of the cars we’re most looking forward to in 2018:

McLaren Senna

When a manufacturer names a car after one of, if not the most highly regarded Formula One driver it has ever employed, you know it’s going to be good.

Such is the case with the McLaren Senna.

Named in honor of the late Ayrton Senna, the track-derived supercar embodies the three-time world champion’s no-compromise attitude toward performance. Its 789-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-8 is the company’s most powerful internal combustion engine yet, and the car has the lightest curb weight of any McLaren since the F1.

Polestar 1

Volvo’s performance division is set to begin its life as a standalone electric performance brand, and it looks up to the challenge.

Polestar debuted its first non-Volvo branded model in October, revealing that the all-wheel-drive hybrid is more like a front-engined Acura NSX on a budget than a glorified Toyota Prius.

On electric power alone, the Polestar 1 produces 218 horsepower. But with both its electric and four-cylinder Drive-E internal combustion engine, the coupe churns out an even 600 horses.

Ford Edge ST

After teasing a new ST model Wednesday, Ford wasted no time letting people know about its newest go-faster model.

Ford announced its first performance SUV on Thursday: the 2019 Edge ST.

The new Edge will utilize Ford’s torque vectoring all-wheel-drive system to ensure it handles like an ST should. What’s more, it will come with an eight-speed automatic transmission, whereas the existing two ST models are only available with manual gearboxes.

Thumbnail photo via McLaren