Here’s How Celtics Fans Reacted To Jae Crowder’s Pregame Introduction

BOSTON — Jae Crowder got his wish, after all.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward explained Tuesday why TD Garden should give him a warm welcome in his first game back in Boston since the Celtics traded him away this summer.

And while Crowder didn’t receive any elaborate tribute video — nor did anyone expect him to — he did get a healthy round of applause when introduced in warmups before Wednesday’s Celtics-Cavs showdown.

Celtics get their Jae Crowder tribute in during player intros. Warm welcome from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/Tk9Ai9G6XM — Darren Hartwell (@darren_hartwell) January 4, 2018

Crowder was one of Cleveland’s five starters, and the Celtics saved his introduction for last, playing a brief, 15-second video montage on the Jumbotron that included the message, “Thank you Jae!”

The Garden crowd responded with almost unanimous cheers.

Crowder’s would be the only tribute video of the evening, however — fellow ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas asked Boston not to play him a tribute as he sits out on the second night of a Cavs back-to-back.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images