Here’s What Cris Carter Believes Is Tom Brady’s Most Impressive Accomplishment

Another year, another Tom Brady Super Bowl appearance.

The Patriots quarterback will be playing in his eighth Super Bowl on Sunday when New England meets the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. It’s quite remarkable Brady is reaching football’s biggest stage at age 40, but one sports analyst believes there’s no way a Patriots win in Super Bowl LII can be TB12’s most impressive achievement.

During Monday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, co-host Cris Carter expressed his belief that no matter what happens on Sunday, Brady’s performance in the 2016 season — capped off by a thrilling overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI — cannot be topped.

“The beginning of last season and the end of last season,” Carter said. “How the season began with Tom Brady starting on the sideline, being suspended by the NFL, and culminating with him lifting the trophy in Houston after being down 28-3 and the way he played in that fourth quarter and overtime. And the fact that personally he had a lot going on with his mother — his mother had been sick all season and hadn’t been able to see him play. She made the trip to Houston, so it was very, very emotional.

Carter continued: “Regardless of what they do (on Sunday), that made him the GOAT there. That right there swung the arguments. When he won last year, it was a wrap. As a matter of fact, the conversation now is, ‘Who’s the second-best quarterback of all time?’ So, I don’t think that what he’s going to do now — if he was able to win (against the Eagles) — is going to top that. And you can’t do what he’s doing this year as far as repeating unless last year happened. So last year I think was the most impressive of all, the fifth win.”

It’s hard to argue with Carter’s logic here. While Brady and the Patriots have dealt with some adversity this season, none of the challenges hold a candle to all of the obstacles the quarterback dealt with in the 2016 campaign. Still, Brady winning a third Super Bowl in four seasons for the second time in his career would be unprecedented.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports