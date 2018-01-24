Here’s Why Colin Cowherd Believes Brad Stevens Got Jason Kidd Fired

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens has quite the positive reputation around the NBA.

Aside from what he did while at Butler University, he has been an integral part of the transformation of the C’s over the past few years, and has since undoubtedly become one of the NBA’s top coaches.

So is that the reason the Milwaukee Bucks fired Jason Kidd?

Kidd was fired by the Bucks on Monday after holding his position as head coach since 2014. His team is loaded with talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and the front office went and got Eric Bledsoe from the Phoenix Suns in order to make a playoff push.

But they’ve since fallen to 24-22 and sit in seventh in the East, losers of four of their last six.

So how does Stevens play into this? Well, take a listen to Colin Cowherd’s take on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” on Tuesday:

Interesting, and certainly a glowing endorsement of Stevens.

It may be a bit ridiculous for a team to fire its coach because another coach is doing well, but the Bucks clearly have stagnated and something needed to be done in one form or fashion to keep them in the playoff picture.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.